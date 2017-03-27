BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* CEO Bob Patel's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.64 million versus $24.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Lyondellbasell industries nv - CFO Thomas Aebischer's total compensation for 2016 was $5.3 million - sec filing
* CEO Bob Patel's fy 2015 total compensation includes $12.4 million of stock awars and $6.5 million of option awards Source text : bit.ly/2mIXYsw Further company coverage:
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: