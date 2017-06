May 30 LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN FIRST INTERNATIONAL PIVOTAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY IN MPS IIIA

* CONSENSUALLY AGREED ASSESSMENT TOOLS (BSID-III, VABS-II) FOR COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT & BEHAVIOR

* ‍RECRUITMENT OF 23 PATIENTS IN LESS THAN A YEAR​

* HAS ALSO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A PHASE I/II TRIAL AND 5-YEAR FOLLOW-UP STUDY OF FOUR MPS IIIA PATIENTS WITH NO ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO TREATMENT

* INTERNATIONAL MULTI-CENTER STUDY IS TO FUNCTION AS NON-CONCURRENT CONTROL GROUP FOR UPCOMING LYSOGENE PHASE II/III PIVOTAL GENE THERAPY TRIAL, SCHEDULED TO START DURING Q1 2018