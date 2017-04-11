BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Bruce Chernoff :
* M. Bruce Chernoff acquires securities of Petroshale Inc.
* Bruce Chernoff says deal for approximately $40 million
* Bruce Chernoff says deal for approximately $40 million

* Bruce Chernoff says acquired shares were purchased at a price of $0.90 per share
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results