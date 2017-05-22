BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 M K Land Holdings Bhd
* Unit has been served with notices of assessment for years of assessment 2009 – 2011, and 2013 respectively dated 4 may 2017
* STSB disagrees with the assessments raised by the irb and will appeal accordingly
* Notices for an additional income tax of 55.7 million rgt and 45% penalty of 25.1 million rgt totalling 80.8 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2rKhp1N) Further company coverage:
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd