BRIEF-Pharol says Discovery Capital Management increases stake to 5.14 pct
* SAYS DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NOW HOLDS 5.14 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY STATED 2.02 PERCENT
May 26 M Mode Bhd:
* Unit entered into joint venture agreement with Rexallent Construction
* JV for undertaking and completing the remaining of construction of a proposed project for a contract sum of 180 million rgt
* JV agreement is not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share of group for financial period ending 31 May 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2qmJOem) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 23 An internal investigation by India's Infosys into alleged improprieties related to two acquisitions by the IT services company found no evidence of wrongdoing, it said on Friday.