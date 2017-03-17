UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 17 M1 Limited -
* Cessation Of Chief Financial Officer
* Lee Kok Chew has been appointed chief financial officer of company with effect from 20 march 2017
* Resignation of company's chief financial officer, Nicholas Tan Kok Peng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)