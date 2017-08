July 31 (Reuters) - M6:

* RENEWAL OF BROADCASTING LICENSE FOR M6 WAS PUBLISHED ON JULY 30, FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS FROM MAY 6, 2018

* UNDER THIS AGREEMENT, CSA HAS REMOVED 34% CAP ON VOTING RIGHTS OF ANY SHAREHOLDER OR GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS ACTING IN CONCERT IN CAPITAL OF CO