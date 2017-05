Feb 23 MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* MabVax Therapeutics announces FDA authorization to proceed with MVT-1075 in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer

* MabVax Therapeutics - plans to initiate trial in patients with recurrent pancreatic cancer, other CA19-9 positive malignancies in first half 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: