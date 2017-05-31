BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
May 31 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Mabvax Therapeutics signs research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer center to develop novel car t-cell based anti-cancer immunotherapies for treatment of pancreatic and small cell lung cancers
* Mabvax Therapeutics - co to provide funding to evaluate efficacy of multiple car t-cell products incorporating different antibody targeting sequences
Mabvax Therapeutics - has certain rights to new car t-cell inventions developed, including an exclusive time-limited option to license MSK's rights in such inventions
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto