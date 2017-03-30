BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd
* MacDonald Mines signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100% interest in holdsworth property
* MacDonald Mines Exploration - has signed binding letter of intent with noble mineral exploration to acquire all of noble's interest in holdsworth property
* MacDonald Mines Exploration - to acquire 100% interest in Holdsworth property, MacDonald mines agrees to issue 5.5 million units of co's common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: