BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics updates on its clinical trials
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
March 16 Mach7 Technologies Ltd:
* Resignation of managing director-
* Announced resignation of its managing director and global ceo, albert liong.
* Korn ferry has been appointed to start ceo search immediately
* In FY18, company expects strong annual recurring revenue growth in excess of 200 percent