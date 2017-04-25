BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
* Macom reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $194 million to $198 million
* Q2 revenue $186.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $2.21
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share between $0.67 and $0.71
* Q3 adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 58% and 61%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $196.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.