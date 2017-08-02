BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure qtrly total revenue $438.99 mln vs $397.58 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* Mic reports second quarter 2017 financial results, announces acquisition and investment, increases quarterly cash dividend

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍increases quarterly cash dividend- authorizes cash dividend of $1.38 per share, up 10.4​

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍raises 2017 growth capex deployment target to between $600.0 million and $650.0 million​

* Macquarie Infrastructure - ‍expects to realize annual general and administrative and procurement cost savings of between $12.0 million and $15.0 million in 2018​

* Macquarie Infrastructure - continue to expect to increase cash generation in 2017 by between 10 pct and 15 pct, per share, to grow our cash dividend by 10 pct

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly total revenue $438.99 million versus $397.58 million

* Macquarie Infrastructure - ‍expects to invest up to $135.0 million to be used to fund intersect power's operations, project development pipeline​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly diluted income per share attributable to mic $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: