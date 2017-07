July 19 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd

* notes release of APRA paper on unquestionably strong capital

* these requirements will apply to Macquarie Bank Limited

* based on 31 March 2017 capital position this would increase MBL's minimum capital requirements by approximately a$1.4 billion

* based on 31 March 2017 capital position this would increase MBL's minimum capital requirements by approximately a$1.4 billion

* believes that its current capital surplus is sufficient to accommodate proposed increase in minimum capital requirements outlined in paper.