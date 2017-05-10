BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group to sell logistics industry park for 295 mln yuan
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based logistics industry park for 295 million yuan
May 10 MACRO GAMES SA:
* STARTS TALKS WITH CHINA-BASED TINNO MOBILE CORPORATION ABOUT DISTRIBUTION OF CO'S MOBILE GAMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Remains concerned about continuing inaccurate information being supplied to public and market from Huon Aquaculture