BRIEF-C&C Group says Kenny Neison resigns as CFO
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
May 30 MACRO GAMES SA:
* PLANS TO ISSUE SERIES B BONDS FOR AMOUNT NOT LOWER THAN 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NOT HIGHER THAN 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
* SERIES B BONDS TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO NO MORE THAN 149 INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."