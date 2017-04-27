BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Macrogenics Inc:
* Macrogenics announces registered direct offering of common stock
* Macrogenics - definitive agreement with institutional healthcare investor to purchase 1.1 million shares of stock at purchase price of $21.50/share
* Macrogenics Inc- gross proceeds to macrogenics, before deducting estimated offering expenses, will be $23.65 million
* Macrogenics Inc- shares were offered pursuant to company's shelf registration and offering is expected to close on or about May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
