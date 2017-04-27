April 27 Macrogenics Inc:

* Macrogenics announces registered direct offering of common stock

* Macrogenics - definitive agreement with institutional healthcare investor to purchase 1.1 million shares of stock at purchase price of $21.50/share

* Macrogenics Inc- gross proceeds to macrogenics, before deducting estimated offering expenses, will be $23.65 million

* Macrogenics Inc- shares were offered pursuant to company's shelf registration and offering is expected to close on or about May 2, 2017