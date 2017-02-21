BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 Macy's Inc
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
* CEO on conf call- anticipate the challenging environment in 2016 to continue
* CFO- Q4 online sales grew at double digit growth
* CEO - "plan to work closely with our real estate team and expect to get a lot done in 2017"
* CFO- working on a strategy to transform our beauty business
* Not assuming we'll buy back any stock in 2017 in our forecast
* CFO on conf call- "are aware of recent headlines, will not be answering any questions regarding rumors or speculation"
* CEO- "think there's enough customers in the mall, it's just a matter of where they are shopping"
* Backstage within stores making stores more productive, still working on refining the format Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.