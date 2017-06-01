BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 1 Macy's Inc:
* Macy's promotes Yasir Anwar to executive vice president, Chief Technology Pfficer
* Mike robinson to assume role of executive vice president, product management and customer experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide