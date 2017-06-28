BRIEF-Rite Aid to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance 2,186 Rite Aid Stores and related assets
* Rite Aid enters into an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 2,186 Rite Aid stores and related assets for $5.175 billion
June 28 Madalena Energy Inc-
* Madalena announces appointment of permanent chief financial officer
* Appointment of Ezequiel Martinez Ariet as permanent chief financial officer
* Martinez replaces Madalena director Alejandro Augusto Penafiel, who assumed an interim CFO role on May 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures mixed: Dow up 23 pts, S&P up 4.25 pts, Nasdaq down 6.75 pts