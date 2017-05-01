BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Madalena Energy Inc:
* Madalena announces its 2016 year end financial and operating results and year end reserves
* Board of directors is seeking to identify appropriate CEO candidate to lead company
* Madalena Energy - with assistance of Evercore Group, co actively pursuing strategic alternatives to enhance liquidity, meet ongoing capital commitments
* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.00
