May 1 Madalena Energy Inc:

* Madalena announces its 2016 year end financial and operating results and year end reserves

* Board of directors is seeking to identify appropriate CEO candidate to lead company

* Madalena Energy - with assistance of Evercore Group, co actively pursuing strategic alternatives to enhance liquidity, meet ongoing capital commitments

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.00