BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Madalena Energy Inc:
* Madalena announces successful completion of its strategic alternatives process
* Madalena Energy Inc - Madalena entered into a series of agreements with Hispania Petroleum S.A.
* Madalena Energy Inc - agreements provide for a package of debt and mezzanine financing which are expected to resolve Madalena's liquidity challenges
* Madalena Energy- Jose David Penafiel, Hispania's CEO, has been appointed CEO of Madalena
* Madalena Energy - entered into two credit facilities with hispania, with a total of $23 million of availability
* Madalena Energy- company is reducing its canadian presence as it transfers executive management functions to argentina
* Madalena Energy - Steve Dabner, vp exploration and new ventures and Thomas Love, vp finance and chief financial officer will depart company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.