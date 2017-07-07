FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Madison Asset Management provides updates on reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 4:45 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Madison Asset Management provides updates on reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Madison Asset Management:

* Provides updates on the reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund into Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

* Reorganization is not expected to adversely impact distributions to common shareholders

* Anticipated that if shareholders approve reorganization it will lower fees for MCN shareholders

* Adviser, Madison Asset Management, will bear expenses associated with reorganization​

* Date of joint Special Meeting Of Shareholders to consider reorganization has been set for August 18

* If reorganization is approved by shareholders, it is currently expected that will be completed in second half of 2017

* Anticipates if shareholders approve reorganization, it will provide MSP shareholders with board of only Independent Trustees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.