BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Madison Wine Holdings Ltd
* Perfect Zone, as subscriber, and Bartha Holdings, as issuer, entered into subscription agreement
* Deal for consideration of hk$150mln
* Consideration shall be satisfied by Perfect Zone procuring co to issue convertible bonds to Bartha to convert into 136.4 million conversion shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago