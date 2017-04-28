BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Madison Wine Holdings Ltd
* Zhu Qin has been appointed as chief executive officer Source text: (bit.ly/2paJdy2) Further company coverage:
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives