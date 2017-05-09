BRIEF-FastOut carries out directed new issue to Bridge 140 AB
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000
May 9 MADKOM SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED REVENUE OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 394,668 ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED LOSS OF 433,862 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.