May 18 MADVERTISE SA:

* WINS COMMERCIALIZATION OF DIGITAL ADVERTISING SPACES OF MOBILE MEDIA (MOBILE APPLICATIONS, TABLETS AND MOBILE SITES) OF OUEST FRANCE

* ANNOUNCES A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT THAT IS AIMED AT MONETIZING ALL OUEST FRANCE MOBILE APPLICATIONS AND SITES Source text: bit.ly/2qWl00z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)