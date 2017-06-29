FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maersk Line takes online orders again after cyber attack
June 29, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Maersk Line takes online orders again after cyber attack

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK SAYS IN UPDATE ON TWITTER

* Maersk Line Has Been Taking Online Bookings Through Three Different Solutions for Two Hours

* Maersk Line Is Loading Cargo as Booked and Handling of Cargo in Transit Is Close to Normal

* Apm Terminals Is Implementing It Solutions That Will Restore Full Operations at Impacted Terminals

* Damco Remains Operational Across All Its Main Products

* TOO EARLY TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR WHEN NORMAL STATE OF BUSINESS IS RESTORED FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

