April 3 Magellan Aerospace Corp:

* Magellan Aerospace announces sale of property

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - sale will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $32.7 million

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - sale will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $32.7 million

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - move to newly constructed facility is expected to be completed and operational in early part of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: