BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Magellan Health Inc:
* Magellan Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.35 billion
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.09
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.74
* Qtrly net revenue $1.31 billion versus $1.12 billion
* Says company is reiterating its 2017 annual guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.38, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results