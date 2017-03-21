BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Magellan Health Inc
* Magellan Health Inc says CEO Barry Smith's total 2016 compensation was $7.5 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mRXiNp) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.