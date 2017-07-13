BRIEF-Magellan Health to acquire Senior Whole Health

1 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:
* Magellan Health to acquire Senior Whole Health
* Under terms of agreement, Magellan will acquire SWH, a privately held company, for approximately $400 million
* Magellan Health Inc - Magellan anticipates paying purchase price from proceeds of new debt offerings
* Magellan Health Inc - Magellan expects full year 2017 revenue for swh of approximately $1 billion and segment profit of approximately $60 million
* Says agreement is inclusive of a $10 million contingent payment