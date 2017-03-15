UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd
* Magicjack announces new senior management team and strategic alternatives process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- appointment of don carlos bell iii as chief executive officer of magicjack
* Magicjack announces new senior management team and strategic alternatives process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- we've commenced a strategic alternatives process"
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- board has formed a special committee of independent directors to work daily with bell to drive process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- is to working with BofA Merrill lynch as its financial advisor, and has retained bryan cave as its legal counsel for this process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - also eliminating partnership with telefonica and hotelijack
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - consolidating operations and "have shut down redundant atlanta smb operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.