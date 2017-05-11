BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Magna International Inc
* Magna announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 sales $9.37 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.15 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magna international inc sees 2017 total sales $36.6 - $38.3 billion
* Magna international inc sees 2017 capital spending approximately $2.0 billion
* Magna international inc sees 2017 adjusted ebit margin 8.0% - 8.2%
* Magna international inc sees 2017 total production sales $30.8 - $32.1 billion
* Magna international inc sees 2017 north america light vehicle production 17.5 million units, 21.9 million units in europe
* Fy2017 revenue view $37.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account