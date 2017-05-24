BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
May 24 MagneGas Corp:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: