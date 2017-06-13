BRIEF-CohBar announces private placement offering
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
June 13 Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas corp says awarded a $432,000 usda grant to commercialize sterilization technology
* Magnegas - grant will be used to accelerate commercialization of magnegas' plasma arc venturi sterilization system for treatment of pathogens and nutrients found in animal biosolid wastes
* Roche receives fda approval for fourth-generation hiv combination antigen-antibody assay --allowing detection of infection with high sensitivity and specificity