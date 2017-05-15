May 15 Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas reports 31% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue $871,800 versus $665,700

* Magnegas Corp qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Magnegas Corp - company continues to evaluate its costs structure, and may seek to reduce costs further throughout remainder of 2017

* Magnegas Corp - "has conducted a full review of previous staffing model and has begun to eliminate redundant and non-essential positions"