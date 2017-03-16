BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Magni-tech Industries Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 289.1 million RGT versus 268.9 million RGT , qtrly profit attributable 29.6 million RGT versus 26.1 million RGT
* Declares a third single tier interim dividend of 3 sen for financial year ending 30 april
* Declares single tier special dividend of 3 sen per ordinary share for financial year ending 30 april 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ndj6pV) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.