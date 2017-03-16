March 16 Magni-tech Industries Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 289.1 million RGT versus 268.9 million RGT , qtrly profit attributable 29.6 million RGT versus 26.1 million RGT

* Declares a third single tier interim dividend of 3 sen for financial year ending 30 april

* Declares single tier special dividend of 3 sen per ordinary share for financial year ending 30 april 2017