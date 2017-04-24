New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Magnificent Hotel Investments Ltd :
* Boards consider it is in best interests of companies not to proceed with acquisition
* Boards of cos consider that termination of agreement will not have any material impact on business or financial position of co
* Asset purchase agreement was terminated and deposits paid to vendors under asset purchase agreement will be refunded in full to purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.