Feb 15 Magnolia Bostad AB:

* Signs agreement to acquire three leaseholds in Bredäng

* Signs agreement to buy leaseholds for properties Vita Liljan 3, Vita Liljan 4 and Utile Dulci 2 in Bredäng, Stockholm

* Aquisition is made through three company transfers

* Purchase price will be determined when revised local plan allowing for residential construction has been accomplished

* Sellers are companies mainly controlled by Castella Fastigheter

