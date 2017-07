June 30 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* Signs Agreement to Acquire a Property in nynäshamn

* Plans to Develop Approximately 450 Residential Units in the Area

* Seller Is a Private Property Owner, Access Will Take Place in Fall of 2017

* ESTIMATED PRODUCTION START IS IN 2017