BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB
* FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SLÄTTÖ NO LONGER CONDITIONAL, SCOPE INCREASED TO A MINIMUM OF SEK 7 BILLION
* AGREEMENT INVOLVES SLÄTTÖ ACQUIRING RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS FROM MAGNOLIA BOSTAD WITH A VALUE OF AT LEAST SEK 5 BILLION
* SAYS FRAMWORK AGREEMENT IS NO LONGER SUBJECT TO SLÄTTÖ OBTAINING NECESSARY FINANCING
* SCOPE OF AGREEMENT HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM ACQUISITION OF A MINIMUM OF SEK 5 BILLION TO A MINIMUM OF SEK 7 BILLION
* AGREEMENT CONJOIN SLÄTTÖ TO ACQUIRE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY 3,500 TO 7,000 RESIDENTIAL UNITS.
* SAYS PARTIES HAVE SHARED INTENTION OF DEVELOPING APPROXIMATELY 25 PERCENT OF APARTMENTS AS TENANT-OWNED UNITS.
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.