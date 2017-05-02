May 2 MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SLÄTTÖ NO LONGER CONDITIONAL, SCOPE INCREASED TO A MINIMUM OF SEK 7 BILLION

* AGREEMENT INVOLVES SLÄTTÖ ACQUIRING RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS FROM MAGNOLIA BOSTAD WITH A VALUE OF AT LEAST SEK 5 BILLION

* SAYS FRAMWORK AGREEMENT IS NO LONGER SUBJECT TO SLÄTTÖ OBTAINING NECESSARY FINANCING

* SCOPE OF AGREEMENT HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM ACQUISITION OF A MINIMUM OF SEK 5 BILLION TO A MINIMUM OF SEK 7 BILLION

* AGREEMENT CONJOIN SLÄTTÖ TO ACQUIRE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY 3,500 TO 7,000 RESIDENTIAL UNITS.

* SAYS PARTIES HAVE SHARED INTENTION OF DEVELOPING APPROXIMATELY 25 PERCENT OF APARTMENTS AS TENANT-OWNED UNITS.