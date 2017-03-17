March 17 Magnolia Capital Fund LP
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in
Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says purchased common stock of
Nicholas Financial based on belief that such securities ,when
purchased were "undervalued "
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says "are potentially interested
in appointing a representative to join the board of directors of
the company"
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says may engage in communications
with one or more shareholders of nicholas financial
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says also may engage in
communications with one or more officers and/or one or more
members of board of nicholas financial
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2nAdK5B]
