BRIEF-Power Logics sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
May 17 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Bought 270,000 own shares on Tuesday
* Bought shares at average 466 forints ($1.67) each
* Holds 580,625 treasury shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 278.29 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20