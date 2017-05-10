BRIEF- ASJ announces exercise of options
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:
* Net profit 4.8 billion forints ($16.80 million) versus 5.2 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey.
* Net profit down 55 pct from 10.6 billion forints in Q1 2016.
* EBITDA down 16.5 percent due to one-off gains from sale of news division and an office building in Q1 2016.
* Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints
* Maintains 2017 revenue target of about 560 billion forints
* Maintains dividend outlook of 25 forints per share Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.6300 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)
* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES CASINO AFFILIATES MRGAMEZ AND SPIELEKISTE