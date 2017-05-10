May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:

* Net profit 4.8 billion forints ($16.80 million) versus 5.2 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey.

* Net profit down 55 pct from 10.6 billion forints in Q1 2016.

* EBITDA down 16.5 percent due to one-off gains from sale of news division and an office building in Q1 2016.

* Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints

* Maintains 2017 revenue target of about 560 billion forints

* Maintains dividend outlook of 25 forints per share Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.6300 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)