BRIEF-Notorious Pictures buys two films at the Cannes Film Festival
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE "RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE" AND "THE FULL HOUSE"
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar telekom says q4 net profit was huf 19.8 billion versus huf 10.3 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey
* Magyar telekom ceo says in 2017, "we are facing several competitive and regulatory risks to growth"
* Magyar telekom says targets huf 25 per share dividend for 2017
* Magyar telekom targets huf 560 billion in revenues for 2017 versus huf 560-570 billion previous target
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday