* Magyar telekom says q4 net profit was huf 19.8 billion versus huf 10.3 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey

* Magyar telekom ceo says in 2017, "we are facing several competitive and regulatory risks to growth"

* Magyar telekom says targets huf 25 per share dividend for 2017

* Magyar telekom targets huf 560 billion in revenues for 2017 versus huf 560-570 billion previous target