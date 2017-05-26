A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 26 Mah Sing Group Bhd:
* Nova Legend Development (unit), entered into share sale agreement with LTS Properties (M), T.S. Law Corporation, & Law Wai Cheong
* Agreement for proposed acquisition of 78 percent of equity interest in Cosmowealth Housing Development Sdn Bhd
* Deal for total purchase consideration of 55 million rgt
* Proposal not expected to have material impact on earnings of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rWSZTS) Further company coverage:
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.