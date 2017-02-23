BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 23 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd
* Dec quarter PAT 109.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter total revenue 4.53 billion rupees
* PAT in Dec quarter last year was 58.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue was 4.41 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2mb2yPA) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17