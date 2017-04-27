BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd
* March quarter net profit 166.4 million rupees
* March quarter revenue from operations 5.12 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 152.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 4.48 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17