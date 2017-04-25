April 25 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

* March-quarter consol net profit 2.78 billion rupees

* March-quarter consol total income from operations 21.23 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.11 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 18.87 billion rupees

* Says proposed dividend of 2.40 rupees per share