BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:
* March-quarter consol net profit 2.78 billion rupees
* March-quarter consol total income from operations 21.23 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.11 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 18.87 billion rupees
* Says proposed dividend of 2.40 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17